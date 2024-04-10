Doing Good: Man attempts world record to raise money to fight rare disorder

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Later this week, a man could set a world record at an Alma golf course.

Philip Robertson’s been hitting the range for this moment.

“The new category states that we have to play 180 holes minimum,” he said.

He and four other golfers will play alternate shot for 24 straight hours in hopes of playing the most holes ever in a single day; breaking out the glow-in-the-dark golf balls when most courses close down.

“I think I’m more excited for the night golf even though it’ll be 12 hours into it and we’ll be tired,” Robertson said.

At Eagle Crest, 18 Holes is almost 7,000 yards Or about four miles. They need to play at least 10 times that with no golf cart.

“We anticipate that each of us will walk 60 or more miles for the day. And of course, out here at Eagle Crest, it’s so hilly, we expect 8 or 9 thousand feet of elevation gained on the day also,” Robertson said.

It seems like a long shot, but Robertson has the ultimate motivation; his daughter Eden.

“A lot of times it feels like instead of growing toward the future, it’s more trying to just get through each day just one day at a time. There are days where it feels like we’re just trying to get through each hour and each minute at a time,” Robertson said.

Eden, now nine, was diagnosed with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome five years ago as just one of 4,000 known cases in the world.

“For her, it is learning and communication difficulties, low muscle tone, issues with feeding, issues with sleeping,” Robertson said.

It is a rare genetic disorder causing complex medical problems. So through business sponsors and a silent auction, Robertson hopes his world record attempt will raise $10,000 for the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation. But he also wants to introduce the community to Eden.

“It’s also trying to create awareness about the syndrome, about who she is as a person, so that others, especially those in our community can better know who she is,” Robertson said.

The round starts Friday morning at 8. All of the money raised will help with research, gene therapy and support for patients. If you want to learn more about the foundation, click here.

