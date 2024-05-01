'Are dogged and determined Rangers back?'

[BBC]

Awards season is upon us and Rangers have a fair chance of picking up one or two when the PFA gongs are handed out on Sunday evening.

Captain James Tavernier and the top flight’s standout keeper Jack Butland make up half of the shortlist for Premiership player of the year, while Ross McCausland is a strong contender for young player of the year. In the manager of the year category, women’s boss Jo Potter is the only candidate from either of Glasgow’s big two.

These aren't the prizes Rangers have their eyes on, however.

The fact the Ibrox side still have a reasonable claim for a treble speaks volumes to the work done by Philippe Clement in his maiden campaign. There are signs the dogged determination of January and February is returning after solid but unspectacular wins over Hearts and St Mirren.

Their player of the year nominees were key in both, as they have been all season. Yet another stunning save from Butland with the game delicately poised at 1-1 in Paisley last weekend allowed Rangers to retain a platform for success. Without the Englishman, Rangers would be nowhere near contention for the domestic clean sweep.

Despite his many detractors, the same can be said for Tavernier. Apart from the heroics of the man behind him in goal, the only other moment of true quality from Rangers at St Mirren was the cross from Tavernier for the winning goal.

Take away his assists, set-piece deliveries and the multitude of goals from open play and dead ball situations, where would Rangers be? Yes, he could tighten up defensively at times, but he more than makes up for any deficiencies with his contribution elsewhere.

Tavernier and Butland have earned the plaudits of their peers and they will both be vital components in Rangers' run-in, where difficult games at Celtic Park and Hearts will have to be navigated in any credible title push.

For those games even to be relevant, of course, there’s the little matter of Kilmarnock at home on Sunday against another worthy award nominee: Derek McInnes.

If his manager of the year credentials are strengthened further come the final whistle at Ibrox this weekend, Rangers’ Premiership push will surely be over.