What does the NBA’s 2024 buyout market look like for the Boston Celtics? The league’s 2024 trade deadline has come and gone, with that resource for improving a team now off the table for all 30 teams in the Association. But the Celtics and the rest of the league can still sign free agents to open roster spots. And with many good players having been cut to make room for those pre-deadline deals, a pool of solid depth options is literally waiting to be signed for the rest of the season.

The Celtics, with one remaining regular roster spots left open, can take advantage of that pool, and as the best team in the NBA in terms of record, should be attractive to veterans hunting for a ring.

To break down the buyout market and all of its intricacies, the hosts of the “NBA Front Office” podcast did a deep dive on the subject.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear it in full!

