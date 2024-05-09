Does a Gable Stevenson signing make sense for the Minnesota Vikings?

Minnesota sports fans should know the name Gable Stevenson after the career he had at the University of Minnesota. It was a career that saw him become the most accomplished heavyweight wrestler in program history since Brock Lesnar.

He used that success to parlay it into a career in the WWE, but the company wants to take a different approach. The National Champion wrestler was part of a recent string of cuts from the company and he is weighing his options for his athletic future.

One of those options seems to be the NFL.

Ariel Helwani, a combat sports reporter, reported on Monday that Stevenson has ” multiple offers” from NFL teams. The move wouldn’t be the most extreme for him, as we have seen it before with another Golden Gopher wrestler.

Back in 2004, Brock Lesnar moved from the WWE to the NFL, was a part of the Minnesota Vikings training camp roster, and made it all the way down to final cuts. He was offered a spot in NFL Europe but passed on it and pursued other athletic ventures.

This raises the question, could Gable Stevenson be a good addition to the VIkings? I say yes.

“Multiple NFL teams have reached out to Gable Steveson and he’s currently training MMA at @KillCliff_FC with Robbie Lawler.” Seems like #Gophers legend @GableSteveson is weighing a lot of options. 🎥:(@MMAFighting/@arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/TZwUqzScwM — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 8, 2024

The team has shown it is willing to take chances with high athleticism on the offensive and defensive lines. Stevenson could be a fun project for the staff to work with on the defensive line alongside Levi Drake Rodriguez. At the very least it doesn’t hurt to give him a camp invite, his size of 6-1, 265 could have him be undersized but he has shown he has great leverage, balance and footwork.

Bring him in for a workout, see what you have, and make a decision then.

