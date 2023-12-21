Does December College Football schedule need to change? Mike Norvell, Billy Napier believe so

The December schedule for College Football coaches is strenuous, to say the least.

And it becomes harder if you're winning. Just ask FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

On Dec. 2, his team played in the ACC Championship against Louisville in Charlotte. The team returned home early the next morning and watched as the College Football Playoff Committee snubbed the undefeated Seminoles in favor of two 1-loss teams.

Later that night, Norvell was back on the road for two in-home visits for recruits. While he and his coaching staff hit the road for the finishing touches of high school recruiting class with the early signing period beginning on Dec. 20 and running through Dec. 22.

On top of that, the transfer portal opened for a 30-day window from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, allowing players to look for better opportunities for playing time or even NIL money.

The No. 5 Seminoles (13-0) are now gearing up for No. 6 Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens, while dealing with a ton of opt-outs and NFL Draft declarations.

"I think sometimes there are changes and things that sound good at the moment but as one change is made and other things stack on it - it's an overwhelming time, for really all" Norvell said following Thursday's Orange Bowl practice.

"When you think about signing day [Wednesday], the transfer portal, preparing and doing all things for bowl games, it's difficult."

While Florida - which finished 5-7 in year 2 of head coach Billy Napier - is not bowl-eligible this season, there is still plenty on the plate of Napier.

He expressed a desire for change during his signing day press conference Wednesday evening.

Florida coach Billy Napier, left, and Florida State coach Mike Norvell greet each other before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"We've got to do something, I'll tell you that much. We've got to do something," Napier said to the Florida media. "I think the challenge is you get -- I think most coaches are going to tell you that June is a challenge and then December is a challenge. The end of the season, the portal opening, official visit paired with early signing period, bowl prep, staff changes -- I mean, you're juggling a lot of balls here.

"So we've got to do something. I think ultimately -- we've added a layer of work here relative to roster attrition, but also you've got to fill those needs. As you can see, you do your best to over-sign to some degree anticipating attrition, and then you've got to make a lot of tough decisions. So the second portal period presents an opportunity to kind of correct any issues you have. Yeah, I think it's a lot.

"There's a lot of things that need to be fixed in college football right now, and that's one of them."

Just because both coaches have identified the problem, as have coaches around the nation, doesn't mean it's time to make a change for the sake of making a change.

Norvell reminded people there are always consequences and other fallouts from any new changes.

"You can rush to change something but it could have a negative reaction off that," Norvell said. "I think there are some methods, there are some ways to make it better.

"Maybe a free opportunity when it comes to signing, just having a set day or an earlier opportunity if guys know what they want to do. There's been discussion about it being moved back. There are always going to be consequences and repercussions to it.

"It's definitely difficult to be great in all the areas, but that's what we're striving to do."

Here are some practice observations from Thursday's Orange Bowl practice.

Observations from FSU's Thursday practice ahead of Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

11vs11 indoors: situational drill: 51 seconds on the clock, ball on the 25. Tate Rodemaker has plenty of time but coverage sack results in him tucking and running, good gain. Renardo Green PBU on a throw to Kentron Poitier. Rodemaker to Darion Williamson, sideline toe-tap catch, a minimal gain. 27 seconds and the ball is at midfield. Dump off to Cazaih Holmes gains nothing. 4th down, timeout with 23 seconds left. Rodemaker to Destyn Hill for a first down to 30. 16 seconds left. Green with another PBU, this time on Williamson. 10 seconds left. Incomplete pass. 48-yard FG attempt from Ryan Fitzgerald. Timeout. Fitzgerald still calmly knocks in FG.

Team drills, 3rd down: Green with another PBU on Hykeem Williams, with Rodemaker making the throw.

Rodemaker rolls out and hits Vandrevius Jacobs on a ball to the sideline. Great grab by Jacobs.

Rodemaker hits Poitier with a pass to the end zone for a TD in red zone drills. One of the better practices for Rodemaker.

Conrad Hussey with a good interception during scout drills.

Williams makes another great grab. Williams has been out since the Duke game and this is the best he’s looked in at practice.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Norvell, Billy Napier believe December schedule needs changes