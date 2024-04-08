What does Arkansas basketball owe Kentucky for John Calipari's buyout?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari will be the next head coach of the Arkansas basketball program, according to multiple reports, and the Razorbacks did not need to pay a dime in buyout money to get the Hall of Famer to Fayetteville.

According to his contract extension signed in 2019, there is no buyout for Calipari if he decides to leave Kentucky, so Arkansas does not owe the Wildcats any buyout money to obtain his services as head coach.

By contrast, if Kentucky had fired Calipari, the Wildcats would have owed their head coach roughly $35 million in a buyout, according to a database compiled by USA TODAY Sports.

According to ESPN, Calipari has agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Razorbacks. His annual salary will reportedly be in the range of $7.5 and 8 million per season.

Calipari, 65, is replacing Eric Musselman, who agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Southern California on Wednesday. Musselman's salary at Arkansas was $4.2 million, so while there was no buyout paid to Kentucky, the Razorbacks are reportedly taking a massive step up in annual salary.

