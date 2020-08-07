Dodgers lineup vs. Giants: Mookie Betts returns after missing three games

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, right, celebrates with teammate Justin Turner after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 2. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Mookie Betts is back in the Dodgers’ lineup Friday, in right field and batting second, against the San Francisco Giants after not starting the previous three games with a finger injury.

Betts last started Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He injured his left middle finger during an at-bat in the fifth inning. He ended up hitting a home run, but was replaced two innings later.

Joc Pederson, who slugged two home runs Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, will play left field and lead off against right-hander Jeff Samardzija. Justin Turner will be the designated hitter with Edwin Ríos replacing him at third base. Chris Taylor, fresh off a walk-off assist from left field to end Wednesday’s win, will start at second base.

Julio Urías will make his third start for the Dodgers. The left-hander has a 2.45 earned-run average in 11 innings.

Dodgers' starting lineup for Friday's game:

1. Joc Pederson — Left field

2. Mookie Betts — Right field

3. Cody Bellinger — center field

4. Justin Turner — Designated hitter

5. Corey Seager — Shortstop

6. Max Muncy — First base

