[BBC]

Given the season that they have had, it is no surprise at all to see Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the conversation for manager of the year.

And few could argue, given the sterling job he has done at Dens Park, if come the summer he has several such awards adorning his mantelpiece.

His team have surpassed all expectations, certainly the ones held by many outwith the Dark Blues’ dressing room.

Docherty and his players aren't done yet either. They have their eyes firmly fixed on what would be the ultimate prize – European football.

Every game is a big game, but this could prove to be a pivotal weekend as they attempt to take a step closer towards being able to dig their passports out.

With four games to go, Dundee are two points behind fifth-placed St Mirren who are the current occupants of the final European spot.

The teams go head to head at Dens Park this weeked – an encounter you could easily argue is one of the biggest of the campaign for both sides.

While nothing will be decided on Saturday, Dundee know their fate lies in their own hands, and a win over the Paisley team would put them in the box seat as they look to secure European football for the first time in over two decades.