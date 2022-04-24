Doc Rivers responds to Pascal Siakam accusing Joel Embiid of being dirty

CAMDEN, N.J.–Things have begun to get really chippy between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors as both sides have made their fair share of complaints about officiating and the physical play and whatnot.

Things took another step forward on Saturday when Raptors star Pascal Siakam accused Joel Embiid of making some dirty plays in Game 4. There was no doubt that Embiid looked a bit frustrated out there, but the word dirty is probably a little too far.

With the series now shifting back to Philadelphia for Game 5, coach Doc Rivers and the team had a film session and he was asked about Siakam’s comments.

“I don’t get caught up in that crap,” he said initially. “I think there’s blows being delivered by both sides and the guy talking probably is the leader in the locker room in that with the little elbow blows so this is part of the game. I don’t know if any of them are dirty or anything like that.”

Siakam did flop a little bit in Game 4 when Tobias Harris appeared to throw a little elbow, but Rivers didn’t see anything there.

“I thought it was hilarious that Tobias got called for one in a game where the guy that was guarding him has been doing it all playoffs and he got called for nothing,” said Rivers. “But who cares? Like, let’s just play basketball.”

The Sixers will look to close the series out at home on Monday where they were dominant in the first two games of this series.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

Doc Rivers, Sixers explain what went wrong in Game 4 loss to Raptors

Related