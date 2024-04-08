Dobbs explains why he wanted to join 49ers in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was a member of three franchises last season.

After spending most of training camp with the Cleveland Browns, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals just prior to the start of the regular season. Then, he was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings at the NFL trading deadline.

The Cardinals and Vikings did not make the playoffs, and the Browns were blown out in an AFC wild-card game.

Dobbs, who signed with the 49ers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, said on the Torchbearers podcast that he wanted to experience the culture the 49ers have created under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

He said he could feel it during a recent visit to the 49ers headquarters in Santa Clara.

“It’s exactly what I want to be around,” said Dobbs, 29. “At this stage of my career, I just want an opportunity to get to the dance in whatever aspect, whatever role that takes, just to taste it. And so to join a team that’s done it, my mentality is whatever I can do to help, get back there and then go from there.”

Dobbs started 12 games last season, but he comes to the 49ers fully aware that he is competing with Brandon Allen for the backup job to Brock Purdy.

“I understand Brock is the guy,” Dobbs said. “Brock’s been balling. It’s been cool to see what he’s been doing, so however I can contribute to the room, that’s my mindset and that’s my mentality. So I’m excited.”

Purdy finished fourth in the NFL Most Valuable Player Award voting after leading the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating and setting the 49ers’ franchise single-season record with 4,280 passing yards.

The 49ers grew familiar with Dobbs last season when he threw for 265 yards and rushed for 48 in the 49ers’ Week 4 victory over the Cardinals.

“I loved how consistent he was,” Shanahan said at the recent NFL Annual Meeting in Orland, Florida. “You could tell whatever the game plan was, he executed extremely well.

"I loved how competitive he was when he ran, how physical he was in breaking tackles. He gave his team a good chance to win.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

https://art19.com/shows/49ers-talk/episodes/ab0a9c4a-b448-4cfd-aac3-f6300832bc25