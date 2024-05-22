'Doak is like a Scottish Wayne Rooney'

Ben Doak - the 'wildcard' in Steve Clark's squad for Euro 2024 - is the most exciting Scottish talent to emerge in years.

There's been a buzz about the precocious youngster with the electric pace ever since he was thrown on by Ange Postecoglou for a Celtic debut at the age of just 16 years and two months.

That was back in January 2020, and just a few months later he was lured away by Liverpool amid a deluge of interest from top cubs.

Now 18, Doak has had an injury-interrupted year at Anfield, but Clarke clearly has faith in the forward, who has previously been likened to Wayne Rooney.

Doak's agent, Jackie McNamara, told BBC Sport 18 months ago: "He's a Scottish Rooney. That's what I said to Ange at Celtic, I told him I've never seen anything like Ben."

Tommy McIntyre, the former Celtic B team manager, coached Doak in the club's academy ranks.

"He wasn't with me long before Ange took him up to the first team," said McIntyre. "He's so exciting because he's a player that gets fans off their seat - when he gets the ball, he's so direct.

"He's got blistering pace and has a trick as well. He can get past people, he provides crosses into the box, he creates chances, he finishes.

"He has a real winning mentality and you could see that with the way he played. He was a joy to work with."