DL Austin Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Bills

The Bills are signing defensive lineman Austin Johnson.

Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones first reported the news on social media. Jones and Johnson played together at Penn State and with the Titans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the one-year deal is worth up to $4 million.

Johnson chose the Bills over the Cardinals, who he visited Friday.

He spent the past two seasons with the Chargers, starting every game last season and totaling 46 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed. He also has played with the Giants as well as the Titans during his eight years in the NFL.