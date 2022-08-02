DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor scuffle at Seahawks practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks are starting the month of August on some shaky ground. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle linebacker is playing for a division rival, their star strong safety is injured again and their head coach is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

For an encore, two of their most-important young players got into a tiff at training camp. Watch wideout DK Metcalf and EDGE Darrell Taylor jaw and then scuffle at practice.

There’s no reason to overreact to this, as these kinds of things happen all the time – we just don’t normally get to see video.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

