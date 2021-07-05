Djokovic First to $150 Million in Tour Winnings Amid Wimbledon Run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Badenhausen
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Novak Djokovic is chasing tennis history as the second week of Wimbledon opens. His 19 Grand Slam titles are one short of the men’s record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serb is the overwhelming favorite to be the last one standing after Sunday’s final.

But Djokovic already secured one milestone ahead of his fourth-round match Monday against Cristian Garin. His straight-sets win Friday in the third round against Denis Kudla means his prize money at Wimbledon will be a minimum of £181,000, or $250,000. That amount will push his career prize money to $150 million, the first tennis player or golfer to reach the winnings threshold.

The Big Three have all benefited from the explosion of prize money on the Tour over the past three decades with Federer ($130 million) and Nadal ($125 million) also in the nine-figure club; Andy Murray ($62 million) is a distant fourth. But Djokovic has been the biggest beneficiary with his dominance focused over the past decade. He holds five of the 10 highest single-season totals in prize money, including a record $21.1 million in 2015, more than the Grand Prix tour paid out for its entire 1989 season—the ATP Tour was formed the following year. The Tour planned to pay $159 million in total prize money and bonuses in 2020 before the pandemic impacted the season.

Current tennis pros earn purses that far surpass what legends of the game made. Jimmy Connors won a record 109 events during his quarter-century as a pro before retiring in 1996. His $8.6 million in prize money ranks No. 91, a tick behind Frenchman Benoit Paire, who has never made it past the 4th round of a grand slam but has plugged along on the Tour since 2007 amid a time of massive payouts.

Tiger Woods is the only golfer in the $100 million club, with his $121 million more than $25 million ahead of No. 2 Phil Mickelson. Serena Williams is the leading earner on the WTA Tour with $94.5 million, more than double her sister Venus ($42.2 million), who ranks second. NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon made roughly $154 million in race winnings with Hendrick Motorsports, but drivers must share their winnings with their team and car owners.

While Djokovic is the best-paid player in tennis, he wants players to get a bigger share of the pie. He announced the formation of the Professional Tennis Players Association ahead of the 2020 U.S. Open. He insists it is not a competing tour, but a vehicle to empower players and get more of the Grand Slam revenue pie. The new entity established an advisory board last month that includes billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and the National Basketball Association Players Association came out in support. Yet, Federer and Nadal have both refused to sign on with the PTPA.

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • Spain's 'leader' Luis Enrique out to settle old scores with Italy

    Luis Enrique's belligerent self-belief has led Spain to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, but the former Barcelona boss has another personal score to settle in Tuesday's last four against Italy.

  • Federer glides into last 16 at Wimbledon, Barty seeks to fire at last

    Roger Federer moved into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the 69th time on Saturday, overcoming a raucous home crowd and the last British man in the draw Cameron Norrie in an entertaining 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win at Wimbledon.

  • Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on 'Manic Monday'

    Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer headline 'Manic Monday' at Wimbledon with the two Grand Slam heavyweights looking to edge closer to a dream title showdown.

  • Tennis-Teenagers Gauff and Raducanu to light up last Manic Monday

    Some intriguing last-16 clashes in the women's singles promise to make Wimbledon's last-ever Manic Monday a memorable one with teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu topping the bill. Seventeen-year-old American Gauff's progress to the fourth round is no surprise, seeing that two years ago she made a sensational debut, reaching the same stage as a qualifier. Her return as 20th seed has been impressive with three straight-sets victories setting up a clash of the generations against the 33-year-old 2018 champion Angelique Kerber.

  • The Latest: Medvedev rallies from 2 sets down at Wimbledon

    Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic and reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time. Medvedev recovered to win 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 1 Court. The Australian Open runner-up joined Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the fourth round, making it the first time in the Open era that three Russian men have advanced that far.

  • 'Barcelona-style' Messi driving Argentina at Copa America

    Argentina is enjoying the “Barcelona version” of Lionel Messi at the Copa America ahead of his 150th appearance for the national team. The 34-year-old Messi is still seeking his first major success with Argentina, not counting Olympic gold in 2008.

  • Wimbledon Day 6: Roger Federer becomes oldest male to reach fourth round since 1975

    The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.

  • Australia's labour market stays strong in face of COVID lockdowns

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian job advertisements extended their record-breaking run in June as demand for labour remained strong despite a round of coronavirus lockdowns across the country, a sign any drag on the economy will likely be fleeting. The survey came hot on the heels of government data on vacancies out last week which showed a huge 23% increase in the three months to May.

  • Christine Truman: 'Watching Emma Raducanu brought back that old tingle - at that age you think you can do anything'

    For Christine Truman, the experience of watching Emma Raducanu surge into the fourth round of Wimbledon was so intense and full of flavour that she felt like she was stepping into a time machine. “It just brought back that old tingle,” Truman said on Sunday. “At that age, you think you can do anything. It’s part of being young and keen and living your dream. Everything you trained and worked for – when it comes good, it’s so much fun.” Three British teenagers have previously reached the fourth r

  • Tennis-Unstoppable Krejcikova goes into last 16 at Wimbledon

    Barbora Krejcikova continued her extraordinary transformation from doubles specialist to world-class singles player as she reached the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday. The Czech, who came from nowhere to win the French Open last month, outlasted Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 7-6(1) 3-6 7-5 in a two-and-a-half battle on Court Three. Including her title run on clay in Strasbourg before the French Open she has now won 15 successive singles matches and, for good measure, also won the French Open doubles.

  • One million U.S. vaccine doses due in Malaysia on Monday

    One million donated doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc's and BioNTech will arrive in Malaysia on Monday, White House officials said, with plans for more shipments to Southeast Asia soon. The doses are from an initial batch of 80 million U.S.-made vaccines the Biden administration pledged last month to share globally amid concern about the disparity in vaccination rates between advanced and developing countries. Washington has been competing with China to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called "vaccine diplomacy," although it says it is not sharing vaccines to secure favors or extract concessions, but to save lives and end the pandemic.

  • Growth in China's June services activity falls to 14-month low: Caixin PMI

    Growth in China's services sector slowed sharply in June to a 14-month low, weighed down by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southern China, a private survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy may be starting to lose some momentum. China's official services gauge had also shown a marked slowdown in June, though it remained well in expansion territory. The private survey is believed to focus more on smaller companies.

  • Tennis-Federer ends British hopes in men's draw

    LONDON (Reuters) -Apparently if there was a perfect time to topple Roger Federer early at Wimbledon, this was the year -- so believed Cameron Norrie and his vast legion of British fans. A dogged 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4 third round win for Federer on Saturday told its own story. Hopes that the 29th seed could stop Federer's pursuit of a men's record ninth All England Club title reached fever pitch after 338th-ranked British wildcard Emma Raducanu had defied the odds to reach the last 16 moments before Norrie walked onto Centre Court for his showdown with the Swiss supremo.

  • WATCH: Did injuries ruin the Boston Celtics’ postseason, 2021 NBA Playoffs?

    A slew of injuries to high-minute players has made the 2021 NBA Playoffs as much about the last man standing as talent, it seems - is this normal?

  • Wimbledon’s Player To Watch: Emma Raducanu

    England’s 18-year-old phenomenon has yet to lose a set in her Grand Slam debut.

  • Tennis-Medvedev claws back two-set deficit to beat Cilic

    Second seed Daniil Medvedev overturned a two-set deficit for the first time in his career to grind down former runner-up Marin Cilic in a bruising third-round clash at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 25-year-old Russian looked flat in the opening two sets as Cilic used his powerful serve and forehand to great effect but Medvedev calmly wrestled back control to neutralise his opponent's game and claim a 6-7(3) 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory. Having enjoyed his longest career runs at this year's Australian Open (runner-up) and French Open (quarter-final), Medvedev has now posted a new Wimbledon best by reaching the last 16 where he will face Poland's 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

  • He Thought We Was Finna Laugh: Ohio Police Chief Resigns After Leaving KKK Sign on Black Officer's Desk as a 'Joke'

    Can someone explain to Anthony Campo what a joke is? Seriously, send him the dictionary definition of the word “joke,” because he clearly doesn’t know it.

  • Ko wins in first start since being dethroned as No. 1

    Ko Jin-young two putted for par on No. 18 to win the Volunteers of America Classic on Sunday, just one week after losing her world number one title.

  • Quentin Tarantino Battled Harvey Weinstein Over Cutting ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Torture Scene

    Tarantino joins Bong Joon Ho, Hayao Miyazaki, and more in battling Weinstein over final cut.

  • ‘The Tomorrow War’ Director Chris McKay on Selling the Film to Amazon and His Hopes to Make ‘Nightwing’

    While it’s not uncommon for an animation director to make the leap into live-action filmmaking, it is rather rare for that first at bat to be a massive sci-fi blockbuster that isn’t based on any pre-existing properties. That’s the opportunity presented to Chris McKay, who transitioned from directing nearly four dozen episodes of “Robot Chicken” […]