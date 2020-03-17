Reports: D.J. Reader gets $53 million deal from Bengals, becomes NFL's highest-paid nose tackle

D.J. Reader is on to Cincinnati.

Reader, following four seasons with the Houston Texans, is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals on a reported four-year, $53 million deal.

The deal, which was first reported by the Houston Chronicle, makes Reader the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL. Reader snatched that honor from Javon Hargrave, who landed a three-year, $39 million deal from the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

Reader has been a steady presence on the Texans’ defense since he was selected by the franchise in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of Clemson. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 347 pounds, Reader does most of his work defending the run and filled in seamlessly as a starter when Vince Wilfork retired. Over four seasons, he compiled 154 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for Houston.

Houston Texans defensive end D.J. Reader (98) reacts after making a tackle against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The 25-year-old Reader will team up with Geno Atkins for the Bengals, assembling one of the better defensive tackle duos in the AFC.

The Bengals, coming off a 2-14 season, have the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow, if he indeed is the pick, will have A.J. Green to work with. Green, who didn’t play in 2019 after suffering a serious ankle injury, was franchise tagged by the organization on Monday.

