DJ Moore shares early impressions of Bears rookie Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are ushering in a new era with quarterback Caleb Williams, who was selected with the No. 1 pick.

While wide receiver DJ Moore was a big proponent of Justin Fields remaining in Chicago, he understands the business of the NFL and is now going to bat for his new QB.

“Business is business. I seen it coming,” Moore said. “So, at the end of the day, (Fields) was the quarterback last year, now we got Caleb. We’re gonna ride through H-E-L-L and back with him, so I’m just looking forward to seeing what he put out.”

Moore shared his early impressions of Williams, who he worked out with on a couple of occasions before the start of OTAs. While Moore praised Williams’ natural playmaking ability, he also hailed the rookie’s leadership.

“You can see that the natural leadership is there,” Moore said. “The natural arm talent is there. Everything about him, it’s just always a positive thing. Even when he has a bad play, he’s looking to learn real fast right after. That’s all you can ask of him, for him to quickly forget but also learn at the same time.”

Case in point, Thursday’s practice at the conclusion of the first week of OTAs. Williams and the offense, down Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Darnell Wright and Nate Davis, had a rough outing where there were a lot of incompletions and interceptions.

But, as safety Kevin Byard and Moore pointed out, that’s to be expected and those are the practices that are going to help Williams in the long run as he makes his acclimation to the NFL.

“You just gotta know that the growing pains are going to be there,” Moore said.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire