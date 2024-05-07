DJ Moore says it’ll be a ‘race to 1,000 yards’ among Bears receivers

The Chicago Bears offense is poised for a breakout season with a slew of new additions that give this unit the potential to be explosive.

They have one of the best wide receiver groups in the NFL with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, selected ninth overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

During an appearance on “Up & Adams,” Moore was asked about whether he was worried about hitting his 1,000 yards with all of the weapons available for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

“We all eat,” Moore said. “I feel like it’s going to be a race to a 1,000 (yards) between the receivers in the room. So it should be amazing.”

#Bears WR D.J. Moore says it'll be a "race to a 1000 yards" between him, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze this upcoming season… 😈🔊@idjmoore @ChicagoBears @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/TskN1MlAYm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 7, 2024

Competition certainly brings out the best in people, which should only help the offense in the long run. But in a race for 1,000 yards, don’t expect Moore to be barking for the ball.

“No, I don’t do none of that. I just let the play do it,” he said. “Whatever happens happens.”

Chicago has arguably their best wide receiver room in franchise history with Moore, Allen and Odunze. All three are coming off 1,000-yard seasons with their respective teams last season. It’ll give opposing defenses plenty of fits and give Williams plenty of opportunities as a rookie to make those defenses pay.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire