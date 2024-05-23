DJ Moore jokingly grades his acting performance from the Bears' schedule release video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the Bears' schedule release video for their 2024 regular season schedule, they chose DJ Moore to star as the main character of their short video depicting a collage of Chicago, classic, high school movies.

Last year, the Bears' schedule release video was a spinoff of the Hulu series set in Chicago, "The Bear." This year, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" meets "Mean Girls" with a dash of "The Breakfast Club" in a classic high school parody.

The season moves pretty fast.



The season moves pretty fast.

If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, DJ Moore jokingly reflected on his experience playing Ferris Bueller in the Bears' video. He jokingly gave himself a "B-plus" for his acting performance.

"It was good. Maybe not as long as last time," Moore said. "But it was a fun, cool experience. I actually got to watch the movie a few times to see how to play Ferris. I was pretty excited to see the final product."

Guests include former Bear Spice Adams (The Dean), rapper Yung Gravy (Vikings fan), NFL comedian/content creator Annie Agar (Packers fan), social media influencer Emily Zugay (Lions fan), Lauren Screeden (Intense student), Bears writer Larry Mayer (Hallway teacher) and stand-up comedian Dyon Brooks (XFL fan).

There were some funny moments in the video. Adams sent Agar to detention for being a Packers fan. Moore got out of class by pretending to have a stomach ache, like Bueller had in the movie. He also got a call from the Panthers and Johnson adorned the scene by saying "Avoid your ex."

Moore skipped class and took his red sports car out for a spin around Chicago. At the end of the video, hed asked "You're still here? It's over. Go home," as Bueller did in the credits of the original movie.

Teams are starting to get creative with their schedule release videos, and the Bears nailed another one. Moore nailed the star role, too.

