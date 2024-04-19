DJ Chark visited Chargers

While the Chargers will have a good chance to pick the top receiver on their draft board next week, they're still taking a look at a veteran at the position.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Los Angeles hosted DJ Chark for a free-agent visit on Thursday.

Chark, 27, spent the 2023 season with the Panthers on a one-year deal. He caught 35 passes for 524 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games.

A Jaguars second-round pick in 2018, Chark’s best season came with the Panthers in 2019. That year, he registered 73 receptions for 1,008 yards with eight touchdowns, earning his first and only Pro Bowl berth.

After completing his rookie contract with Jacksonville, Chark played the 2022 season with the Lions, catching 30 passes for 502 yards with three TDs.

In 69 career games, Chark has caught 212 passes for 3,069 yards with 23 touchdowns.

With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both departing the franchise, the Chargers could still use multiple receivers for quarterback Justin Herbert.