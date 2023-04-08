Division II college baseball player hits for cycle, throws no-hitter in same game

Brady Ware went the full Tungsten Arm O'Doyle on Friday. (Getty Images)

Brady Ware, a baseball player for the University of Indianapolis in Division II, had a very good game on Friday.

The pitcher threw seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, zero runs allowed and zero hits allowed. He was decent at the plate as well, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs, a double, a triple and a home run in a 14-0 seven-inning win.

Add all that up and you have maybe the greatest two-way performance you will ever see on a baseball field. A no-hitter and a cycle, in the same game. Your move, Shohei Ohtani (yes, we know there is a difference between doing this at Division II and MLB).

Indianapolis posted some highlights here:

⚾️ | Brady Ware threw a no-hitter AND hit for the cycle IN THE SAME GAME! 🔥🐾@ESPNAssignDesk x #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/6wVqkHYEbe — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) April 7, 2023

Ware's teammates seemed very happy for him when it was all over.

Ware, listed at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, transferred to Indianapolis from NAIA St. Katherine last offseason and is currently hitting .329./.466/.614 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 22 games this season. On the mound, he holds a 2.76 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched across seven appearances (three starts), with batters hitting .136 against him.

Speaking with a teammate after the game, Ware identified one key difference for this game:

“I was about 15 minutes late today, so I’ll be about 15 minutes late every day,”

Per his school's website, Ware's cycle is the first the program has seen since 2013 and his no-hitter is the first since 2015. Helpfully, it notes this is the first time a player has accomplished both in the same game.