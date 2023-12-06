Division 7-8 all-state football: Fowler's Evan Curtiss leads selections

Fowler's Evan Curtiss is shown against Pewamo-Westphalia, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Pewamo-Westphalia High School.

Evan Curtiss played a key role in the trenches as the Fowler football team put together another strong season.

And his contributions have led to him repeating as an Associated Press all-state selection in Division 7-8.

Curtiss earned first team all-state honors as a lineman for the second straight season. The Grand Valley commit and fourth-year starter was honored as an offensive lineman after not allowing a sack and contributing an offense that had more than 1,400 yards through the air and more than 2,000 on the ground in 10 games.

Defensively, Curtiss added 37 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks for Fowler, which finished 8-2 and was the CMAC runner-up. Curtiss was the lone player from Greater Lansing honored on the first team.

Area players selected second team all-state were Ithaca quarterback Jackson Conn and linebacker Noah Risner. Both contributed to the Yellowjackets claiming league and district championships. Conn threw for 1,936 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 529 yards and 12 scores. Risner had 88 solo tackles, 61 assists, three tackles for loss and three sacks.

Ithaca kicker Joe Dawe was selected honorable mention all-state.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Fowler's Evan Curtiss repeats as all-state lineman in Division 7-8