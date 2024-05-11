It will be a disaster if Leeds are not promoted, but not for Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke has to galvanise his players for the play-offs after a six-match slump cost them an automatic promotion spot at the death - Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

To borrow a phrase from one of Will Ferrell’s films: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” And this has always been the case in the all-or-nothing nature of the Championship play-offs, while for Leeds United the difference between winning and losing is stark.

Ferrell has invested in the club, underlining their potential in the eyes of the Hollywood star and high-profile backers in 49ers Enterprises such as Russell Crowe, Jordan Spieth and Michael Phelps. Ferrell played a Nascar driver in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and for his latest football project the race is getting back to the Premier League, whether in the next fortnight or coming seasons.

“He’s a great actor and we are all happy that he is on board,” said Leeds manager Daniel Farke. “But it’s up to the players to bring the success. We can’t act the ball over the line.”

It is not quite win-or-bust for Leeds, who start the play-offs against Norwich in the semi-finals this weekend. But there is a contrast between the glory of Wembley and the £135 million-plus that comes with the promotion versus a tricky summer where players will be returning from loans and vultures will circle around exciting talent.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville should Leeds lose in the play-offs - John Walton/PA Wire

Just a glance at the players who have been out on loan following top-flight relegation tells a story. Eight senior players are due back at the end of the season, while Robin Koch and Luis Sinisterra have already agreed permanent deals after moving away. Others will surely follow if they fail to get back to the Premier League.

There is optimism the likes of Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, Max Wöber and Jack Harrison have done enough during the current campaign to interest clubs, which financially eases the heartache of not being among the elite. Other young players have been on the radar of Premier League clubs, namely Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, whose talent means they should be back in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

There should be enough to ensure there is no freefall should results go with history, as Leeds have never been promoted by the play-offs. It could lead to interesting negotiations, with Leeds knowing the value of their players and buying clubs inevitably trying to pick off talent at a cheaper rate. The players that may be difficult to sell at the right price include Brenden Aaronson, who has started 12 Bundesliga games at Union Berlin and cost £25 million two years ago.

Brenden Aaronson still has three years left on his Leeds contract after two years of struggle at Elland Road and on loan at Union Berlin - AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Leeds do have assets in their squad that are attractive to others, but would rather them playing in the white shirt next season in the Premier League. Standing in their way is a two-legged tie that pits Farke play against his former club. They have been on a team dinner this week as they look to regain some momentum lost in the final weeks of the season, when they won once in their last six games.

Norwich manager David Wagner, speaking to The Telegraph, insisted the pressure is on Leeds to get promoted and his sentiments have been echoed by players at Carrow Road talking about the semi-final.

“I am not a believer in mind games,” said Farke. “Every team wants to win. If you win you are happy and if you lose you are not happy. Pressure on both teams. Both teams have earned this right for a shot at promotion. Both sides want to do this. Don’t think anyone down there is not willing to be promoted and stay in the Championship.”

Leeds won 90 points this season but Farke has not been immune to criticism, with his tactics being called into question. He insists, heading into the play-offs that he will not change his methods at this stage of the campaign.

“Tactics are important, what we want to do with and without the ball,” said Farke. “We work on this. We do not press a magic button and change our whole approach to park the bus or put the balls out of the stadium. That’s not my team. We will try to be ourselves and control the game when it’s necessary.

“I trust my players. It’s not about me. It’s not about playing chess with the opponent’s manager. In such a crunch game it’s the players who decide things. Managers are there to support them and back them. We prepare them in the best possible way but the game will not be won or lost by great decisions on the touchline.”

