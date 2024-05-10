Director of football Broughton set to leave Blackburn

Blackburn's director of football Gregg Broughton is poised to leave. [Getty Images]

Blackburn's director of football Gregg Broughton is set to leave Ewood Park.

BBC Sport understands he has decided to move on in a mutual decision with Rovers' owners.

Yet there has been a disagreement on the future strategy and direction of the club, along with their immediate plans for the summer.

Boss John Eustace and Broughton have been aligned on the direction of Rovers but Broughton has been unable to find common ground with the club.

It comes after club secretary Ian Silvester left following an investigation into the failed signing of Duncan McGuire.

Rovers failed to submit documents to the EFL before the 11pm deadline on February 1.

The club announced the striker's signing late on deadline day with the paperwork thought to have been completed but it emerged the documents had not been uploaded in time.

Broughton, who had previously worked at Norwich City, Luton Town and Bodo/Glimt in Norway, joined Rovers in 2022 and during his tenure the club recorded their best league finish since 2012.

They came seventh in the Championship last season, missing out on the play-offs on goal difference after bringing in Jon Dahl Tomasson as head coach.

This season Rovers struggled against the drop and survived on the final day with a 2-0 win at Leicester City having replaced Tomasson with Eustace in February.

Broughton was responsible for the £1.7m signing of Sammie Szmodics from Peterborough in 2022, with the striker scoring 27 goals to win the Championship's golden boot this season.

Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham are tracking the 28-year-old who is expected to leave Ewood Park this season.

Rovers sold Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace in a £22.5m deal in January while Broughton also oversaw new long-term contracts for Wharton, Szmodics and Ashley Phillips before the defender moved to Tottenham.