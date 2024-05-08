Did Vikings passing on Jim Harbaugh affect a trade up in 2024 NFL Draft?

The Minnesota Vikings were able to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get their franchise quarterback, but was it harder than it needed to be? A recent article from ESPN shared that it may have been due to the Vikings hiring Kevin O’Connell in 2022.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared in his draft nuggets piece that the Vikings passing up on Jim Harbaugh as their head coach in 2022 may have affected them being trade partners with the franchise.

“The Vikings and Chargers talked. And one league exec wondered if Minnesota passing on Jim Harbaugh for the head-coaching opening two years ago would have caused Harbaugh to be awfully stubborn on any potential deal between the sides.”

The trade package to move up to five would’ve cost significantly more than it did for them to get up from 11 to 10. The Vikings were able to retain their second first-round pick in 2024, and not to mention the quarterback they wanted lasted until 10.

While Harbaugh seems to have potentially tried to stick it to the Vikings, everything worked out for both parties in hindsight.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire