Did Rutgers basketball make the cutdown for four-star forward Jaylen Harrell?

One of the top recruits in the class of 2025, Jaylen Harrell, has Rutgers basketball in his top six with a decision coming at the end of the month.

Harrell included Rutgers in a top six that also has Alabama, Kansas, Providence, Virginia Tech and Xavier. He is a 6-foot-6 small forward from CATS Academy (Boston)

ESPN ranks Harrell as a four-star recruit. He is the No. 62 recruit in the nation according to On3.

Programs such as Georgetown, Wake Forest and Washington were not included in the cutdown. According to reporting from On3, Harrell will make his college commitment on May 27.

Also included in the reporting was that Harrell plans on taking two more official visits, having already visited Providence and Rutgers.

The story about his top six and his upcoming recruiting trips was re-tweeted by Harrell:

NEWS: 2025 four-star wing Jaylen Harrell will announce his college decision on May 27th, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-6 junior has scheduled an official visit for later this month and is working on another: https://t.co/eyFce17PHh pic.twitter.com/VdsU1GSOVI — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 8, 2024

Rutgers is coming off a strong recruiting cycle, with a class ranked top-10 nationally. The class features the five-star duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

