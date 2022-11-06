Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Chase Claypool?

Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete.

The video replay shows clear unnecessary contact before Claypool has the chance to receive the ball. Crossen holds Claypool's waist with his right arm and initiates illegal contact before Claypool has a chance to catch the ball.

The referees did not call pass interference on the play, and the Bears continued to lose downs to Miami on a count of an incomplete pass to Equanimeous St. Brown on fourth down.

The Bears ended up losing to the Dolphins 35-32 at home, recording their sixth loss of the season and keeping them tied with the Packers for third place in the division.

Did this missed call blow the game for the Bears?

It would have set them up in the Dolphins' territory with around 90 seconds to play. Based on Fields' fantastic performance, it seems likely the Bears could have scored or at least had the opportunity to kick a field goal.

Yet, in upsetting, heartbreak fashion, the Bears dropped a game to the Dolphins after a noble fight.

Certainly, the referees could have been a factor in that outcome.

