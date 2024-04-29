How did the Eagles do in draft value relative to the 2024 consensus board?

The Eagles selected nine players in the 2024 NFL draft, with Howie Roseman getting great value from four of his first six picks.

Value is an integral part of the draft process. Understanding the board is vital to judging how teams maximized value during the draft.

Establishing actual “value” on NFL draft prospects is incredibly difficult, with all 32 NFL teams having different schemes, cultures, and ideas of what elite talent looks like.

Arif Hasan of Wide Left Football creates the go-to consensus board, ranking the top 300 players in the draft class based on 101 big boards from draft analysts. As Hasan noted, “the consensus of these experts does a better predictive job than individual experts.”

With the draft now final, here are Philadelphia’s picks, their consensus rank, their pick number, and the difference between the two.

Rd. 5, No. 155: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., LB, Clemson

Rd. 5, No. 172: Trevor Keegan, G, Michigan

Rd. 6, No. 185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

Rd. 6, No. 190: Dylan McMahon, C, N.C. State

Final analysis

Roseman got great value in his first two picks, landing two elite defensive backs who were drafted a combined 19 spots below where the consensus board had them rank. Philadelphia again got value in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Johnny Wilson, who were drafted far below where they were initially ranked. Based on the board, Roseman reached for Jalyx Hunt, Trevor Keegan, and Ainias Smith.

