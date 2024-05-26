Dickinson falls out of postseason after 9-6 loss to Mandan

May 26—SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA — The Dickinson High School Midgets attempted a late comeback over Mandan on Saturday, May 25, but the 4-run outburst in the sixth inning proved to be insufficient as DHS fell out of the 2024 postseason after the 9-6 loss. The Midgets had previously beaten rivals Jamestown, 11-2, on Friday, May 24 and dropped into the loser's bracket on Thursday with a 4-3 loss to Williston, but will now have to watch the Division A State Tournament from the stands on their home field later this week at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark.

Mandan raced to a 5-1 lead by the bottom of the second inning on Saturday, and DHS managed only 1 more run through the fourth inning before the 4-run comeback attempt in the bottom of the sixth frame. Kyler Kudrna absorbed the loss on just 1.1 innings of work, but surrendered only 3 earned-runs while giving up 5 hits and allowing zero walks and the staff — which included Kevin Olsson and Nick Sobolik — combined for 5 Ks along the way.

Senior first-baseman Kaeden Krieg went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a stolen-base and senior shortstop Jace Kovash had a multi-hit day at 2-of-5 with a double, a run and 2 RBI. Junior second-baseman Camden Kubas was the only other multi-hitter for DHS on a 2-for-3 outing with a run and an RBI.

In the Friday, May 24 barnburner, Dickinson posted a 5-0 lead by the end of the second frame and walked-away with the 11-2 victory after 5 more during the fourth and another insurance-run in the fifth, as Kovash tossed a complete-game stunner that saw only 2 earned-runs and a pair of walks on 7 scattered hits with a pair of strikeouts for the senior righthander. Kovash also helped his cause at the plate with a double and an RBI in a 1-for-1 effort.

Jamestown actually outhit DHS, 7-6, and no Midget had a multi-hit game in the loser's-out contest, but senior right-fielder Jeremiah Jilek went 1-for-4 with a 3-run homer and designated-hitter Colin Tschetter drove in 2 more during a 1-for-3 performance, while Krieg ended up with an RBI triple and 2 runs and a steal.

The first round of the 2024 WDA playoffs wasn't kind to the Midgets as Williston jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the top of the third inning. But DHS responded with 3 runs in the bottom of the third as Kubas walked and was singled into scoring position by Kovash, while junior third-baseman Jack Price drove Kubas in on a single to center and closed the gap to 3-1. Jilek ripped a shot to right that saw Kovash and Price come across the plate and tie the game at 3-3, but Dickinson couldn't capitalize on the momentum.

Williston scored the deciding-run in the top of the final frame and the home-team couldn't respond, as the Midgets dropped the contest, 4-3 despite a 2-for-4 outing for Kovash that featured a run and a solid 2-of-2 day for Jilek with a pair of RBI. Kubas stole a pair of bases while Tschetter, Price and Easum joined him in the theft, but Dickinson couldn't string the hits together to work their way past Williston in the end.

