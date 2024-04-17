Diamond Pack comes up short at Lee County, falls 4-3

Apr. 17—MOULTRIE — Both of the Colquitt County baseball team's games against Lee County this season were decided by one run.

The Packers defeated the Trojans 2-1 back on Feb. 27 on Jaxon Chambers's walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning at Packer Park.

But Lee County evened the series on Tuesday, winning 4-3 in Leesburg.

The Packers fall to 13-14 overall, but can finish the regular season with a winning record if they can sweep a doubleheader at Richmond Hill on Thursday.

The two games between the Packers and Wildcats will be the final Region 1-7A games of the season and will not affect the final standings.

Lowndes is again the region champion with an 11-1 record.

Richmond Hill is 7-3 and will remain in second place even if it drops both games to the Packers on Thursday.

The Packers, now 4-6 in the region, will finish third even if they drop both games on Thursday.

Even if Colquitt County and Camden County both finish 4-8, the Packers have the tie-breaker leaving Camden in fourth.

The Packers will travel to play the No. 2 team from Region 4, which will be either Parkview or Brookwood, on Thursday, April 25, in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The Panthers and Broncos are both 11-2 in Region 4 and play each other Wednesday and Friday.

Thursday's doubleheader between Colquitt County and Richmond Hill was originally set for Friday, April 14, but was rescheduled.

Colquitt will take a three-game losing streak into the twin bill.

The Packers dropped a 13-1 decision to South Walton in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., on a April 3 on a Spring Break trip, then lost the first game of the series against Richmond Hill 11-1 on April 9.

The Packers managed just four hits against Lee County on Tuesday, but led 3-2 before the Trojans scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on for a win that raised their record to 17-12.

Gaven Smith went the first six innings for the Trojans, giving up all four hits and one unearned run.

Connor Hall, the losing pitcher in the first game between the two clubs, threw a scoreless seventh.

Junior left-hander Gabe Eubanks went the first 4.2 innings for the Packers and gave up seven hits and all four Lee County runs.

Bowen DeRosso got the final out in the fifth inning and held the Trojans scoreless in the sixth.

After Lee County scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 lead, the Packers tied the game in top of the third.

One run scored on a Lee County error and the other rode home on a single by Jake Walker.

Colquitt went up 3-2 in the fourth when Cam Cook hit into a double play that scored Adam Beverly, who had reached on an error.

Cook, Walker, Hayden Hembree and Cayden Parker had the Packers hits, all singles.

Colquitt is 3-3 under interim head coach Chance Pitts, who took over after Brandon Brock resigned on March 28.