Diamond Heels fall on Sunday but win season series vs. Virginia Tech

After losing a tough series to NC State on the road last weekend, the Diamond Heels needed to rebound and get some Atlantic Coast Conference wins. And they did just that.

North Carolina had a chance to sweep Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon after winning the first two games of the series. With a series win already in hand, the Diamond Heels couldn’t close it out and instead fell to the Hokies 4-3, marking the first ACC home loss for the Diamond Heels in over a year.

Still, winning the series was huge for the Diamond Heels as they maintained a three-game lead over Virginia in the division.

Game 1: UNC 8, Virginia Tech 1

The Tar Heels took control of the opening game right away, scoring one in the bottom of the first to grab the lead. They then scored three in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth to never look back.

It was more than enough runs for freshman Jason DeCaro who pitched seven shutout innings.

Game 2: UNC 6, Viginia Tech 3

The Hokies struck first with a run in the top of the first but then UNC found its groove. The Tar Heels got two in the third inning to grab the lead and never look back. UNC scored three more in the sixth and another in the seventh to seal the deal.

The Hokies scored two in the eighth to end the scoring.

Game 3: Virginia Tech 4, UNC 3

The Diamond Heels couldn’t get the sweep on Sunday, falling at home to the Hokies. UNC had to play a comeback but fell short. Trailing 4-2 after a Hokies’ double in the fifth, UNC did cut into the lead with a single in the eighth.

But that’s all they could muster as the Hokies sealed the deal.

