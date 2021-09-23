DFS: Matchup-based lineup picks for Week 3

Special to Yahoo Sports

The basis for being successful in any daily fantasy sports contest, whether cash games or large-field GPPs, is finding value to build around. Using 4for4’s Yahoo! DFS Value Report, we can uncover some of the best values at each position for the Week 3 main slate.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens $35

Jackson comes in as the seventh-highest-salary quarterback, and using 4for4's projections, he is projected to score the most fantasy points at his position. He currently leads the Ravens in every rushing statistic, and the Ravens are 9-point favorites with an implied total of 29 points which is the third-highest on the slate. Through two weeks, the Lions have been much better than expected on the offensive side of the ball, and I could see them pushing Jackson and the offense to keep putting up points. Rushing is king at the quarterback position, and nobody runs like Jackson.

Justin Fields, Bears $23

Fields is a cheap-salary play that is easy to stack and should have some decent rushing upside in this matchup. The Cleveland Browns get a pass for Week 1 on the road vs. Patrick Mahomes but have no excuse for their play in Week 2 at home versus the Houston Texans. Fields looked subpar as a passer after getting thrown into the fire against Cincinnati but carried the ball 10 times and Allen Robinson dropped a touchdown. A whole week of practice knowing Fields is the starter will do wonders for him, and pairing him with Darnell Mooney or Cole Kmet will allow you to fit some stars into the lineups elsewhere.

Running Backs

Najee Harris, Steelers $19

Opportunity is king for running backs, and Harris is the king of opportunity in this backfield. The Cincinnati Bengals have been a better team against the run than against the pass, but Harris is playing every snap and could see more targets if Diontae Johnson misses this one. The Bengals have been giving up seven receptions to running backs on average, which is good for Harris to get the ball out in space to make plays.

Ty’Son Williams, Ravens $18

Williams has been the lead back for the Baltimore Ravens through two weeks, averaging 14 touches and 6.5 yards per carry. I prefer Williams as the one Raven I have in my lineups if I pay down for Fields at quarterback, as Williams could take away rushing touchdowns from Lamar Jackson.

Wide Receivers

Darnell Mooney, Bears $12

Mooney is currently averaging more receptions, yards, and target depth than Allen Robinson. He is also running a route on 96% of passing plays. Paring Mooney with Fields is the stack that allows you to go after the more expensive salaries on the slate this weekend.

Kenny Golladay, Giants $16

Golladay hasn’t found the end zone yet for the Giants but should have ample opportunity against an Atlanta secondary that has been dreadful so far this season. A.J. Terrell, Atlanta’s best cornerback, is also currently dealing with injuries and could miss Sunday’s matchup. Kenny Golladay averages seven targets a game, with an average target depth of 15.4 and a 20% target share. Those numbers for a $16 salary against this defense are too cheap.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews, Ravens $19

Andrews has been very disappointing so far, but this should be a get-right matchup and a great stacking option with Jackson. The Lions have let George Kittle get to 9.8 fantasy points without a touchdown, and Robert Tonyan posted 12.7 Yahoo points. As for Andrews, he still has a 30% target share, runs 93% of the routes, and could finally find the end zone in this matchup.

Gerald Everett, Seahawks $10

For the minimum salary, you can have Everett, who is in a great matchup against Minnesota. Last week Minnesota had a tough time dealing with the perimeter options of the Arizona passing attack and they let tight end Maxx Williams coast to 12.9 points. With the main focus being DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, I could see Everett being an afterthought and finding the end zone.

Defenses

Titans, $10

Defenses in DFS are always a position to consider punting, and the Titans are a fantastic value if Jacob Eason is the starter for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have an implied total of 21 points right now, and if Eason does start, I expect that to drop to the 19 range. The Titans have struggled this season but have played the Seahawks and Cardinals, who could have two of the top offenses in the league.

Bills, $11

This Bills defense is underpriced and will be one of my favorite options against Taylor Heinicke and the Football Team. The Bills are averaging four sacks per game and are holding teams to under 200 yards. At home as 8.5-point favorites, I love the value you are getting for an $11 defense.

Jordan was born and raised in South Florida. He started playing DFS at 18 years old. In the last five years, he has had 10 top-10 finishes in GPPs on both Fanduel & Draftkings. His primary strategy for DFS is combining a blend of analytics and film study to perfect his lineups.

