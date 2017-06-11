Was Dez Bryant's Cowboys recruiting pitch to Darrelle Revis legit?

A few eyes were opened around the NFL on Saturday when Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted out a pretty leading message to free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.

@Revis24 Dallas? ….I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting….. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017





Naturally, we wondered if there was smoke to this fire. What made it most interesting was how Dez kicked off his @ note — with the open-ended “Dallas?” question. Could Revis Island float down south?

It’s tough to say, even with the Cowboys clearly trying to upgrade the secondary. They already have used roster commitments on adding free agent Nolan Carroll and draft picks Chidobe Awuzie (Round 2), Jourdan Lewis (Round 3) and Marquez White (Round 6). In addition, they also have a pair of 2016 sixth-rounders, Anthony Brown and Kavon Frazier, in the mix.

For now we’d assume that Brown and Orlando Scandrick will be heavily in the mix along with Carroll as the team’s top three heading into training camp. But with potential discipline looming for Carroll following a recent DUI arrest and Lewis amid some legal concern lingering over a domestic violence allegation from his Michigan days, you certainly can’t rule out a roster addition at some point. This, plus an injury or two, really could make Revis a real possibility the team could consider.

And does Dez know something we don’t about the Cowboys’ potential interest? As ESPN’s Todd Archer pointed out this weekend, the coaches do value experience at the position. Bryant and Revis got into a bit of a shoving match as the Cowboys and New York Jets locked horns in a December 2015 game, but there clearly doesn’t appear to be any bad blood still lingering.

Revis had not yet responded as of Sunday morning, but he has been semi-active on the platform lately and he did take note of what Dez wrote. Check it out:

Revis didn't respond technically… But he did go in and "like" that post along with a couple other Cowboy ones. pic.twitter.com/0b4iWDQzBS — Paul Maland (@PaulMalandNFL) June 11, 2017





Otherwise, his market has been quiet following the worst season of his career. He’s 32, and though he recently avoided an off-field concern of his own, there also is the matter of his health, conditioning and skills, which looked noticeably off last season, after which the Jets cut him.

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm