Darrelle Revis' second act with Jets falls flat, team cuts him after two seasons

Darrelle Revis was signed by the New York Jets in 2015 to be the team’s headliner once again, but like most sequels, it wasn’t as good as the original.

Revis, facing serious legal trouble in Pittsburgh after being accused of assaulting two men, was cut by the Jets on Tuesday night. The team announced the move. Less than two years ago, Revis was signed by the Jets for $70 million over five seasons, a reunion for the team’s 2007 first-round pick.

Revis’ legal problems were only part of the problem. Once the undisputed best cornerback in football, Revis play slipped a bit in 2015 and a lot more in 2016. He was 31 last season and seemed to struggle with confidence, saying at one point “I’m old” when asked about his struggles. With a $2 million roster bonus due on March 11 and a $13 million base salary coming in 2017, Revis wasn’t worth the price anymore.

Revis posted a message on Twitter thanking the Jets.





Revis will find other teams interested in his services, but probably at a much lower cost and perhaps even at safety. But first his legal situation will have to sort itself out. Revis was charged with four felonies after an incident in Pittsburgh earlier this month: two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony robbery, one count of felony conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and one count of misdemeanor making terroristic threats. Revis’ lawyers have maintained his innocence.

That incident in Pittsburgh gave the Jets an easy out to cut Revis, though that was a possibility long before he was investigated and charged. Revis was a three-time All-Pro in his first six seasons with the team, before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He landed with the New England Patriots in 2014 and helped them to a Super Bowl. He went to the Jets after his lone Patriots season and the franchise had visions of his former glory, but he wasn’t an elite cornerback anymore.

The Jets had positive things to say about Revis as they cut him loose.

“Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. “His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle’s contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets.”

Revis will be 32 years old next season, and now has some off-field concerns. The excitement the Jets had over bringing Revis back two years ago is long gone.

