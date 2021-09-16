Devonta Freeman joins Latavius Murray on Ravens’ active roster

The Baltimore Ravens acted quickly to pick up a couple of New Orleans Saints castoffs, and now they’re both going to team up again. While Latavius Murray was signed directly onto Baltimore’s 53-man roster after the Saints released him, Devonta Freeman initially landed on the Ravens practice squad. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Freeman is now being promoted up to the active roster with Murray and lead back Ty’Son Williams, ahead of their more-prominent teammate Le’Veon Bell (who remains on the practice squad, though he could be called up for Week 2).

While Freeman was inactive for Week 1’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Murray dressed for the game and faced tough sledding against the Raiders defense. He totaled 28 rushing yards on 10 carries, his best play coming on a critical 8-yard touchdown run to extend Baltimore’s lead.

Both veterans were outplayed by second-year pro Tony Jones Jr. over the summer in Saints training camp, with Jones crescendoing his performance in two preseason games. When he hit the field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jones kept up the pace with 50 rushing yards from 11 attempts, also converting a first down on his lone 3-yard reception. The Ravens need Murray and Freeman’s help after losing so many running backs to injuries, but the Saints made the right choice in getting younger at the position.