Devon Dotson’s 2023-24 season started in NBA’s G League, will conclude overseas

Former University of Kansas men’s basketball guard Devon Dotson, who played in 38 games for the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go during the 2023-24 season, has signed an overseas contract to conclude his fourth season as a pro.

Dotson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, 24-year-old native of Charlotte, North Carolina, agreed to terms with Monbus Obradoiro, a team in Spain’s pro league, on March 17. The squad is based in Galicia in northwest Spain.

Dotson has played in five games so far, averaging 10.0 points and 2.6 assists per game.

“Liking it. Tough league. Great competition… fans are spectacular!!” Dotson wrote to The Star via direct message Wednesday.

Dotson — he played at KU during the 2018-19 and ’19-20 seasons — before heading overseas played in 40 games this past season for the G League’s Go-Go, an affiliate of the Wizards. Dotson averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Dotson was on an exhibit-10 contract with the Wizards this past season, which functions as a one-year non-guaranteed minimum NBA contract.

Since leaving KU, Dotson has played for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards and also three G League teams — the Windy City Bulls, Capital City Go-Go and Cleveland Charge.

He’ll be a free agent again this offseason.

Perhaps his best all-around game as a pro was a 27-point, 14-rebound, 9-assist effort for Capital City against Toronto’s G League team on Nov, 28, 2023.

Dotson, who played two seasons at KU, was not taken in the 2020 NBA Draft. He signed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls in November of 2020 and in his career also has had two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts with Washington.

During his final season at KU, Dotson averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jayhawks, who went 28-3 and were ranked No. 1 in the final AP poll of the season. There was no postseason because of COVID-19.