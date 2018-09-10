Suns guard Devin Booker to undergo hand surgery

Suns guard Devin Booker may miss training camp with a hand injury. (AP Photo)

The Phoenix Suns may not have guard Devin Booker available when camp opens in late September. The 21-year-old will be out indefinitely after he has hand surgery on Monday, according to John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM.

Booker is likely to miss the start of training camp due to the issue.

Devin Booker’s hand gave him problems last season

Booker initially jammed his hand during a March practice last season. He missed time at the end of the year due to the issue. Booker was in the midst of a strong season prior to the injury. He averaged 24.9 points and 4.7 assists per game with the Suns.

Will Devin Booker be ready for the regular season?

It’s unclear when Booker will return after surgery. The Suns open the regular season Oct. 17 against the Dallas Mavericks, so Booker will have a little over a month to recover.

