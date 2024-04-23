Devils' Timo Meier to undergo elective shoulder surgery

The Devils announced on Tuesday morning that forward Timo Meier has decided to undergo elective arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder.

The surgery will take place on Tuesday, and Meier is expected to make a full recovery and be available for next season's training camp.

Meier, 27, is coming off his first full season with the Devils after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks during the 2022-23 season.

In 69 games this past season, Meier scored 28 goals and added 24 assists.