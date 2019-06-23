P.K. Subban is now the most expensive NHL player to be traded, twice

P.K. Subban is on the move, again, after he was traded to the New Jersey Devils. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

For the second time in three years, P.K. Subban has accomplished something that no other player in the history of the NHL has ever been able to do.

And he didn’t even have to lift a muscle to do it.

The New Jersey Devils made a splash on Day 2 of the NHL Draft, acquiring the All-Star defenseman in a trade with the Nashville Predators. Subban enjoyed three seasons in Smashville after the Montreal Canadiens shipped him out of town back in 2016 for Shea Weber.

At that time, P.K. Subban and his $9-million cap hit became the most expensive player ever to be traded in the NHL. And while that record still stands, it has apparently been matched ... by P.K. Subban.

Fun Fact: There have only ever been two trades that included a player with a cap hit of $9M or more, and they were both P.K. Subban.



The next highest was Shea Weber's cap hit at $7,857,143, who was coincidentally traded for Subban.https://t.co/gMAQA7fL9Z pic.twitter.com/7lps339UWC — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 22, 2019

Plenty of big contracts have been traded over the years, such as Phil Kessel and his $6.8-million cap hit when he was traded from Toronto to Pittsburgh, but trades that include big salaries often come with some salary retention.

What makes Subban’s trades all the more noteworthy is that neither the Canadiens nor the Predators retained any of his salary when shipping him out of town.

Keep this one in your back pocket in case it ever pops up on trivia night.

