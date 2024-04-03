Detroit Tigers at New York Mets postponed again due to rain; doubleheader Thursday

NEW YORK — Another day, another rainout in the Big Apple.

The Detroit Tigers and New York Mets postponed Wednesday's game, scheduled for 7:10 p.m., because of inclement weather at Citi Field in Queens, where there has been rain for the past two days.

The teams will play a traditional doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 12:10 p.m.

Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, on April 2, 2024, in Queens, New York.

The Tigers and Mets postponed back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday, creating the doubleheader Thursday. The Tigers beat the Mets, 5-0, in extra innings in Monday's series opener.

The pitching plan for the doubleheader is unclear.

Keep in mind, the Tigers will be able to add a 27th player to their active roster for the twin bill.

Right-hander Matt Manning, who was optioned to Triple-A Toledo at the end of spring training, is lined up to start Thursday for the Mud Hens as part of a six-man rotation, so he would be available if needed. In his first start, Manning tossed five innings of one-run ball with one walk and seven strikeouts March 29 on Opening Day for Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers will play a doubleheader Thursday in New York, then fly to Detroit for the home opener at Comerica Park, scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Friday against the Oakland Athletics. There isn't a traditional off day until April 10.

