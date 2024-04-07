Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics: Time, TV channel, lineup for final game of series

When: 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1). (Tigers radio affiliates).

Weather report: High of 53 degrees and mostly sunny, 12 mph winds, 7% chance of rain.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Athletics RHP Joe Boyle (0-1, 23.63 ERA).

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Game notes: The Jack Flaherty reclamation project is well underway in Detroit, and the early results have been strong. Flaherty signed a one-year, $14 million deal prove-it deal with the Tigers to try and re-establish his market and to see if the Tigers could help course-correct some of his bad habits.

During his early days with the St. Louis Cardinals, Flaherty looked like he was on track to be one of the best pitchers in baseball.

He finished second in the Rookie of the Year race at just 22 years old, then came in fourth place for the Cy Young award the next season when he was just 23. He hasn't been able to capture that consistency since, although his stuff has always been nasty.

Liam Nyquist-Szarolta, 11, of Rochester, left, gets his souvenir Tigers hat signed by TigerÕs pitcher Jake Flaherty before the Detroit Tigers take on the Oakland Athletics for the Detroit home opener at Comerica Park on Friday, April 5, 2024.

After the Tigers and pitching coach Chris Fetter helped turn Michael Lorenzen into an All-Star last year, they were an attractive landing spot.

In his first start, Flaherty threw six innings and struck out seven batters while giving up just one run. He didn't walk a single batter. That's obviously a very small sample size, but Flaherty's spring training was impressive too. Sunday's matchup against the Oakland Athletics should give Flaherty another opportunity to keep that momentum going.

After Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics, the Tigers will head to Pittsburgh for a two-game set with the Pirates.

