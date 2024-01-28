Detroit Tigers sign Colt Keith to contract extension worth up to $82 million over 9 years

The Detroit Tigers have signed prospect Colt Keith to a contract extension.

The contract extension, announced by the team on social media Sunday morning, is for six years through the 2029 season with club options for the 2030, 2031 and 2032 seasons. The contract will be worth $82 million over nine years if all options are escalated and exercised by the Tigers.

The agreement all but guarantees Keith will be the Tigers' Opening Day second baseman in 2024.

MORE ABOUT HIM: Colt Keith thinks like Conor McGregor, plays like Joey Votto, looks like Tigers' best prospect

Detroit Tigers infielder Colt Keith plays for Triple-A Toledo on July 9, 2023, at Fifth Third Field in Toledo Ohio.

"This is a very exciting day for the Detroit Tigers, Colt, his family and our fans," Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said in a statement. "Colt has done everything we've asked of him during his young career, improving all facets of his game and asserting himself as one of the sport's most promising young players. This contract demonstrates our faith in Colt and this organization's commitment to acquire, develop and retain young talent."

"I couldn't be more excited to reach this agreement, securing my place in this organization for years to come," Keith said in a statement. "Since being drafted in 2020, all the coaches and staff have been invaluable in helping me and my teammates grow on and off the field. There's a reason I felt strongly about making a long-term commitment to be here, and being surrounding by incredibly talented teammates and coaches in a big part of that.

"I'd also like to thank my family, fiancé, agent and friends for their tireless support throughout my life and career. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am today. I know this is a big accomplishment, but ultimately my mission is to be the best player possible and help win a World Series championship for Tigers fans everywhere."

This story will be updated.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers sign Colt Keith to deal worth up to $82M, 9 years