Detroit Tigers have a new home run celebration: Let's spear some pizza!

The Detroit Tigers celebrated their first home run of the season with a new tradition: The pizza party spear.

Mark Canha ripped a home run to left field Saturday in the fifth inning to trim the deficit to 6-4 against the Chicago White Sox and was greeted in the Tigers' dugout with a stab and gigantic pizza at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Bally Sports Detroit television play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti said first baseman Spencer Torkelson was the mastermind behind the idea.

"We gotta get a spear, like Little Caesars, and we're gonna stab some pizza," Torkelson told Benetti.

Tigers have replaced their hockey-themed HR celebration from last year with a pizza-themed celebration. Not orchestrated by the organization, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/fzO4URUEkH — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 30, 2024

The Tigers new home run celebration is perfection! 🤌😂#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/82I5omR8R9 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 30, 2024

"I'm also thinking, off the bat, the ball is hot so it's like the pizza deal, it's hot and ready," analyst Craig Monroe said.

"I was gonna to say Tork knows where his bread's buttered, but it's more like where it's sauced," Benetti said.

That's free advertising for Little Caesars, which, of course, is owned by Ilitch Holdings Inc. Chris Ilitch is the company president and CEO, and is also the Tigers' owner.

The Tigers first homer belongs to Mark Canha 💪#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/hrPBRR4kLn — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 30, 2024

