Detroit Tigers fall to Los Angeles Angels, 8-3: Game thread recap

When: 10:07 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.51 ERA).

SOLID START: Matt Manning’s MLB debut gives Tigers a glimpse of the ‘nice nucleus’ developing

UPDATE: Tigers' Niko Goodrum to 10-day IL with finger injury vs. Angels

• Box score

Game notes: Wily Peralta makes his first MLB start since 2017. He had one appearance out of the bullpen for the Tigers this season and pitched to a 2.75 ERA in six starts at Triple-A Toledo. Patrick Sandoval is in his third season with the Angels and sports career lows in WHIP and ERA this year.

Tigers lineup:

RF Robbie Grossman

1B Jonathan Schoop

3B Jeimer Candelario

DH Miguel Cabrera

LF Eric Haase

CF Daz Cameron

2B Willi Castro

C Jake Rogers

SS Harold Castro

P Wily Peralta

Detroit Tigers lose to Los Angeles Angels, 8-3