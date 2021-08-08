Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Cleveland: Miggy gets day off, Haase DH and Willi Castro 2B

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
Detroit Tigers (54-59) at Cleveland (55-53)

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

First-pitch weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 84 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Willy Peralta (3-2, 3.47 ERA) vs. Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac (6-4, 4.64 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

LF Akil Baddoo

1B Jonathan Schoop

RF Robbie Grossman

DH Eric Haase

3B Jeimer Candelario

2B Willi Castro

SS Zack Short

C Grayson Greiner

CF Derek Hill

