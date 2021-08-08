Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Cleveland: Miggy gets day off, Haase DH and Willi Castro 2B
Detroit Tigers (54-59) at Cleveland (55-53)
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 84 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Willy Peralta (3-2, 3.47 ERA) vs. Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac (6-4, 4.64 ERA).
Tigers lineup:
LF Akil Baddoo
1B Jonathan Schoop
RF Robbie Grossman
DH Eric Haase
3B Jeimer Candelario
2B Willi Castro
SS Zack Short
C Grayson Greiner
CF Derek Hill
