Detroit Red Wings at Worlds: Lucas Raymond's Sweden tops Alex Lyon's USA

Lucas Raymond got the better of his Detroit Red Wings teammate as they met on opening day at the IIHF World Championship.

Raymond's Team Sweden battled the U.S. in Group B action Friday at the elite tournament that runs through May 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia. Team USA has the largest contingent of Wings, with goalie Alex Lyon, defenseman Jeff Petry and goaltending prospect Trey Augustine on the roster, plus Derek Lalonde and Alex Westlund as part of the coaching staff.

The final score favored Sweden, 5-2, but Lyon was out of the net for the last two goals and finished with 33 saves on 36 shots.

Lyon got the start in the first of seven group-stage games (all U.S. games are broadcast on the NHL Network). Augustine was the backup. Former Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is also part of the team.

Raymond, who is an alternate captain, scored early in the second period of the game at Ostrava Arena to give Sweden a 2-0 lead. Zach Werenski (Michigan, Grosse Pointe) scored midway through the game to pull the U.S. within a goal.

In other action Friday, Finland and host Czechia headlined Group A action, with the Czechs winning, 1-0, in a shootout. Wings defenseman Olli Määttä played 21:43 minutes for the Finns in the loss.

Germany won its match against Slovakia, but the 2023 silver medalists are without the services of Wings defenseman Moritz Seider this year because his status as a restricted free agent proved too prohibitive for Germany to cover the required insurance. The U.S. plays Germany on Saturday.

