Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: How to follow Saturday's preseason finale

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: None.

Radio: None (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

'SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER': What Joe Veleno must do to make Wings roster

SHOWING HE BELONGS? Lucas Raymond is making it hard for Detroit not to keep him

Game notes: This is the Wings' final exhibition showing. On Thursday, Detroit won, 4-2, vs. the undermanned Pittsburgh Penguins, who played the minimum amount of veterans. The regular season begins Thursday vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning.

