Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

GOIN' STREAKIN': Key to Detroit Red Wings' 7-game roll? 'We got our identity going'

Jan 17, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) warms up prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Game notes: OK, Carolina, who are you, and what did you do with the real Hurricanes? When last we checked here in Detroit, the ’Canes were struggling to score goals, as evidenced by their 2-1 win over the Wings on Dec. 14. Jack Drury and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, and third-year netminder Pyotr Pochetkov stopped 25 of 26 shots in a game that was even more of a snoozer than that writeup reflects.

But since the start of 2024, the ‘Canes have been on a bit of a heater, going 4-1-1 while averaging four goals a game. One potential explanation for that: The push from Andrei Svechnikov. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick (four spots ahead of the Wings’ selection of Filip Zadina), a 30-goal scorer in 2021-22, has been heating up this month, with a team-high seven points (four goals, three assists) in those six games.

Likewise, veteran defenseman Brent Burns, who turns 39 in March and sports a beard well suited for the chill hitting the East Coast this week, has picked it up in January, with six points (2G, 4A) after posting just nine points in 15 December games.

Of course, the Wings haven’t been slacking off this month, as they’re 6-0-1 and riding a three-game win streak. Detroit’s top points-man in January? Captain Dylan Larkin, who has five goals (also tops on the roster) and three assists. But it hasn’t been a one-man show: 12 different Wings have at least one goal, and 18 Wings — all but Klim Kostin and Jake Walman, who’ve combined to play in just five games — have at least one point.

Coupled with former third-string goalie Alex Lyon’s step up in the month — he’s 5-0-1 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average — the Wings are back in a playoff spot, jumping over the Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division on Wednesday night (though Toronto has two games in hand).

After tonight’s game, the Wings return to Detroit for a Sunday matchup with Atlantic rival Tampa Bay — which entered Thursday fifth in the division and in the East’s second wild-card spot — in a game shifted from 5 p.m. to 7 to make way for a visit from that OTHER Tampa Bay team, the Buccaneers, who are visiting Ford Field for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have no NFL squad to compete with, so they’ll be just fine hosting Minnesota on Sunday night.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, y’know?) @theford. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score at Carolina Hurricanes: Time, TV channel