Detroit police considered Kansas City shooting in NFL Draft security plan

DETROIT (WOOD) — An international collaboration between police in Canada, Detroit, Wayne County and U.S. Federal agencies is behind the extensive security plan for the NFL Draft in Detroit this week.

That planning process started more than a year ago. Although Detroit has hosted hundreds of thousands of people for events before, like the city’s elaborate fireworks display, this event is spread out over three days and has a larger footprint, therefore more challenges.

Matthew Fulgenzi is a Commander with the Detroit Police Department. It’s not lost on him that the most recent NFL-related event ended in tragedy, when a gunman opened fire during the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl parade.

Law enforcement took that into account, but Fulgenzi said this situation is different.

“You know, when you look at the Kansas City parade, it was a different layout and structure as the NFL draft that we have here … a large number of our guests that are coming downtown to view this area, these are activation sites where there are screening checkpoints, and our law enforcement professionals aren’t gonna be just within that footprint. You’re gonna see them throughout downtown. So, leading up to the activation, there’ll be an officers on every corner to ensure the safety,” Fulgenzi said.

Fans are encouraged to download the NFL One Pass if they plan to be in Detroit for the Draft. The Visit Detroit website also has information about security protocols, which include a ban on all weapons in the NFL footprint area.

“Don’t come downtown with a firearm if you’re going to enter those areas. Come down here with the plan, come down with patience for parking. These activations are safe events, we’ll have weapons screening throughout downtown,” Fulgenzi said.

