The Detroit Pistons are keeping a recent flier on the roster for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Chimezie Metu signed a deal to stay with the Pistons for the final eight games of the regular season, the team announced Saturday morning following the expiration of his 10-day deal with the team. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed by the team, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal has a team option for the 2024-25 season.

Metu signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on March 20 and has made six appearances since as a frontcourt option while Detroit has had to deal with season-ending injuries to Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Stanley Umude while others have been in and out of the lineup. Metu has stepped into an immediate role, playing 26 minutes per game in his six appearances, including two starts, averaging 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones shoots on Detroit Pistons forward Chimezie Metu in the first half at Little Caesars Arena, March 24, 2024.

Metu is the second player the Pistons have signed to a deal to finish the season after bringing them in on a 10-day deal. The Pistons signed veteran forward Taj Gibson to a deal for the rest of the season in mid-March after initially bringing him in on a 10-day. Gibson has made one appearance since being signed, but has taken on a mentorship role with Detroit's young frontcourt.

The Pistons, 13-61, only have eight more games remaining before the disappointing 2023-24 season is over and the wait for the NBA draft lottery begins. The Pistons must win four of their last eight games to surpass the worst record in franchise history, which was 16-66 back in 1979-80.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons sign forward Chimezie Metu for rest of season