Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart 'sucker punched' Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks pregame

Isaiah Stewart is in trouble.

The Detroit Pistons' injured big man apparently punched Phoenix Suns reserve center Drew Eubanks a few hours before tipoff Wednesday between the Pistons and Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The news comes from The Athletic national NBA reporter Shams Charania.

Stewart punched Eubanks "in the back tunnels of Suns arena" Charania reported, and "it's unclear what sparked the altercation. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review."

The Pistons declined comment to the Free Press.

Oddly enough, Stewart, 22, is out for an eighth straight game with a sprained ankle, but that did not stop him from his latest rage outburst.

Duane Rankin, Suns beat reporter for The Arizona Republic later spoke with Eubanks.

"I asked Drew Eubanks about incident with Isaiah Stewart. Said he was heading to the lockerroom inside arena when stopped by Stewart. Had words, and Eubanks said Stewart sucker punched him. Security intervened and he's fine."

Stewart infamously rampaged around Little Caesars Arena mid-game in November 2021 to go after the Lakers' LeBron James, after taking an elbow to the face. Stewart was suspended for two games by the league and James was suspended one game.

Stewart, who has started most of the season at power forward as the Pistons continue to try to slam a square peg into a round hole, signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension before the season, which kicks in next season. The final year is a team option.

He was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Washington and cost the Pistons a future first-round pick that ties them up until 2027. It is protected 1-18 this season, so the Pistons will again retain it.

The news overshadows Pistons coach Monty Williams' return to Phoenix, where he coached the previous four seasons before being fired in May. The Suns made the playoffs in each of his final three seasons, including losing in the 2021 NBA Finals in six games to Milwaukee.

The Pistons are an NBA-worst 8-45 this season under Williams. The Suns are 32-22, fifth in the Western Conference under coach Frank Vogel.

